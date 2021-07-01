Plea against usage of 'Union' dismissed

Madurai

01 July 2021 14:18 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the Centre to educate the people of Tamil Nadu to respect 'our' country India / Bharat by calling its name as it is in the Official writings and speeches by adhering to patriotism, sovereignty and respect.

The petitioner had also sought a direction to restrain the State government from using 'Union' while referring to India / Bharat in communications.

Advertising

Advertising

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that though the relief sought was to educate the people of Tamil Nadu, the submission made before the court was more directed towards the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers in the manner in which they address the Government of India while speaking in the Legislative Assembly.

The court said that in it's considered view, the prayer was thoroughly misconceived and no such direction could be issued by the court directing the Chief Minister or the Council of Ministers to speak in a particular fashion.

Further, the judges observed that the petition was absolutely vague as to what sort of education the petitioner wants to be given to the people of Tamil Nadu and dismissed the petition filed by T. Ramasamy of Palani in Dindigul district.