Plea against parading accused before media: SHRC calls for report

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday called for a report from the Director General of Police (DGP) on a plea to issue directions to police not to parade accused persons before the media, as the practice was contrary to directions passed by the Supreme Court and amounted to violation of fundamental rights of the citizens.

SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran called for a report from the DGP within four weeks. Nikhil Saraf, the complainant, contended that the “colonial practice” of parading accused [persons] before the media as “some hunted animal trophy” was the worst form of abuse of human rights of an individual.

“The abuse becomes more flagrant, especially in view of poor conviction rates and practice of filing false FIRs against individuals,” he submitted.