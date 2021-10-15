Playschools, kindergarten classes set to reopen on Nov. 1 after CM’s announcement

Places of worship allowed to stay open on all days of the week

Playschools, kindergarten classes and anganwadis across the State are set to reopen on November 1, following the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, allowing physical classes to resume for them. All employees and workers in playschools and kindergarten classes must be vaccinated before the reopening.

Following another announcement made by Mr. Stalin that all types of shops offering goods and services, including clubs, would be allowed to stay open till 11 p.m., with effect from October 14, business has returned to normalcy, with precautions and standard operating procedures in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Places of worship

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Stalin also said that all places of worship would be allowed to stay open on all days of the week. Earlier, there was a restriction on allowing people in places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

He also said that tuition centres and government and private-organised employment camps would be allowed from October 14.

From November 1, beaches will be open for the general public on Sundays too. Hundred people will be allowed to take part in weddings and related events from the next month, he said. Fifty people can attend funerals. However, restrictions on festivals and political, social and cultural events will continue, the Chief Minister said. Mr. Stalin reiterated his appeal to the people to get themselves vaccinated.