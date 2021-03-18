Tamil NaduChennai 18 March 2021 01:27 IST
Comments
Playing the son-of-the-soil card
Updated: 18 March 2021 01:27 IST
With just weeks left for the Assembly election, AIADMK candidate for the Velachery constituency, M.K. Ashok, has had a headstart. The Congress, to which the seat has been allotted by the DMK, named its candidate on Tuesday. In the meantime, Mr. Ashok was busy playing the son-of-the-soil card to attract voters by visiting temple festivals, as news of an “outsider” being nominated by the Congress was doing the rounds.
More In Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu
Read more...