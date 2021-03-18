Chennai

18 March 2021 01:27 IST

With just weeks left for the Assembly election, AIADMK candidate for the Velachery constituency, M.K. Ashok, has had a headstart. The Congress, to which the seat has been allotted by the DMK, named its candidate on Tuesday. In the meantime, Mr. Ashok was busy playing the son-of-the-soil card to attract voters by visiting temple festivals, as news of an “outsider” being nominated by the Congress was doing the rounds.

