Tamil Nadu

Playing the son-of-the-soil card

With just weeks left for the Assembly election, AIADMK candidate for the Velachery constituency, M.K. Ashok, has had a headstart. The Congress, to which the seat has been allotted by the DMK, named its candidate on Tuesday. In the meantime, Mr. Ashok was busy playing the son-of-the-soil card to attract voters by visiting temple festivals, as news of an “outsider” being nominated by the Congress was doing the rounds.

