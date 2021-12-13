Playing nagaswaram like a bird in flight

Pantheon of masteros: Revered Nagaswaram player Karukurichi P. Arunachalam with thespian Sivaji Ganesan.

CHENNAI

13 December 2021 01:14 IST

Documentary on Karukurichi P. Arunachalam extols the greatness of his music

A genius can be born anywhere. It is explained by the emergence of nagaswaram maestro Karukurichi P. Arunachalam in the world of carnatic music even though was born in a community, family and region which were not even remotely connected with classical music. Paravaikkalam, a documentary film on Arunachalam whose birth centenary is being celebrated, has sought to drive home the point.

“I have played with him and many an occasion refused to play after he rendered a raga or song. The reason was I did not want to kill the finest feeling he had evoked in the audience. His lips are made to play nagaswaram. You can only envy him,” recalled clarinet player A.K.C. Natarajan and a contemporary of Arunachalam.

The documentary made by R.R. Srinivasan does not stop with extolling the greatness of Arunachalam’s music, but explains the evolution of nagaswaram music in the composite Thanjavur district which also produced great exponents of the instrument. The producers are Madurai-based advocate D. Gurusamy and Nagercoil-based Ayurvedic physician L. Mahadevan and the film will be screened on December 17 at Kovilpatti where the centenary is celebrated.

Advertising

Advertising

The documentary makers titled the film Parvaikkalam, because Arunachalam would play the instrument effortlessly like a bird in flight.

“The effect of his music is explained by the fact that it will convert the audience into individuals. They may be part of a group, but would be experiencing it only as individuals, who were transported separately to another world,” late writer Ki. Rajanarayanan, a close friend of Arunachalam, had once recalled.

Arunachalam’s father Palavesan was in the occupation of measuring paddy.

He learnt nagaswaram after seeing the respect accorded to Koranadu Natesa Pillai, a nagaswaram player, who had performed at his village. Arunachalam fulfilled the aspirations of his father.

He started his career as a nagaswaram player performing naiyandi melam. The unique sound of his nagaswaram attracted nagaswaram wizard Thiruvavaduthurai T.N. Rajarathinam Pillai, who had come to his village for a concert. He invited Arunachalam to become his student and the tutelage shaped his career.

“There was no dearth of nagaswaram players in Thanjavur district. Still he had chosen to take a person from another region under his wings.

This proves Rajarathinam Pillai’s judgement about Karukurichiyar’s talent. After his guru, I do not find any other artist who can match him,” said nagaswaram player Enjikudi E.M. Subramanian.

He scaled great heights and made friends in every walks of life. “Other than the owners of TVS and Chokkalal beedi companies in Tirunelveli district, he owned a plymouth car.

He also constructed a bungalow in Bungalow Street in Kovilpatti, unthinkable for a person from his community. I have seen actors such as Sivaji Ganesan and Gemini Ganesan visiting him,” recalled Mr. Gurusamy.

His rendering of ‘Singaravele Deva’ from the film Konjum Salangai continues to remain an all-time great film song. He was also close to former Chief Minister Kamaraj.

“We played in the streets of Tirunelveli and collected money for flood relief. It could be ₹40,000. When we handed over it to Kamaraj, he said it would amount to many crores of rupees,” recalled Mr. Natarajan.