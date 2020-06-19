Playback singer A.L. Raghavan no more

Playback singer A.L. Raghavan

His song ‘Engirunthalum Vaazhga’ has found a lasting place in many hearts

Noted playback singer A.L. Raghavan died here on Friday. He was 87 and is survived by his actress wife M.N. Rajam, a son and a daughter.

Born in Ayyampettai near Thanjavur to Lakshmana Bhagavathar, Raghavan entered the film world as a child artiste in the film Krishna Vijayam.

“His father was a musician and acted in plays. Raghavan also learnt music and acted as Krishna in the film Krishna Vijayam. Music director K.V. Mahadevan and M.S. Viswanathan gave him opportunities to sing in films,” said Vamanan, historian of the Tamil film world, who has published a few volumes on film musicians and singers.

The song Engirunthalum Vaazhga which he sang for Kalyankumar in the film Nenjil Or Aalyam, is memorable and equally popular is the song Antru Oomai Pennallao in the film Parthal Pasi Theerum.

In an interview he had recalled that it was late playback singer C.S. Jayaraman who gave him an opportunity to render a song in the film Vijayakumari. He also worked as a playback singer for the theatre group of actor Sivaji Ganesan.

“He was good at producing peculiar sounds and western music notes. His talent can be explained by his contribution to the song Unnai Arinthal Nee Unnai Arinthal rendered by T.M. Soundararajan,” said Mr.Vamanan.

He was a close friend of T.M. Soundararajan and together they produced the film Kallum Kaniyaagum. “Both acted in the film. But the film was a flop,” said Mr.Vamanan. Raghavan also produced another film Kannil Theriyum Kathaikal.

“He has rendered many songs for comedian Nagesh. He was good at spoofs. Cheetukattu Raja Raja is one such song and he had performed together with J.P. Chandrbabu,” said Mr.Vamanan.