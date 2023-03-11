Plastering falls off the roof of the renovated government hospital 

March 11, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - RANIPET

The plastering on the roof of the veranda at the Government Taluk Hospital at Arakkonam near Ranipet came off and fell down on Saturday.

Hospital authorities said that around 12.30 a.m., a portion of the plastering from the roof on the first floor of the renovated building fell down. No one was on the veranda at that time.

Inspection

“A team of officials from the PWD inspected the renovated building. The damaged portion of the structure was plastered,” Dr. Nivethitha Sankar, Chief Medical Officer, told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March 2019, the building was reopened to the public after a complete overhaul of the decades-old hospital. The two-storey building was renovated at a cost of ₹5.10 crore from the local assembly constituency fund for a two-year period starting in 2017.

Hospital authorities said that despite renovations, the building has been facing seepage on its walls and cupboards. Inundation during the monsoons on the hospital premises still remains a challenge for patients.

Modern facilities

At present, the hospital, which has 186 beds, serves more than 120 villages, including remote hamlets in Arakkonam taluk. The hospital has a separate out-patients block where on average 2,000 patients visit the facility every day. Advanced facilities like x-rays, scanning, and other tests are being done at the hospital.

Hospital authorities said that despite modern facilities, the poor renovation of the building has endangered the lives of patients. Saturday’s incident was the first such incident to happen in the hospital in many years. A report about the incident has been submitted to the Ranipet Collector by the medical officer of the hospital.