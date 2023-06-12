Plaque on handover of Sengol unveiled at Thiruvavaduthurai mutt 

June 12, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

A plaque on the handover of the Sengol (sceptre) by Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023, during the inauguration of the new Parliament building, was unveiled in the premises of the mutt in Thiruvavaduthurai in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The 24th Seer of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam mutt, Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, unveiled the plaque and conducted special pujas. The plaque has writing, inscribed in Tamil, about the handing over of the Sengol by the Seer to Mr. Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

It also reads, “During the time of Independence, based on the advice of Rajaji and the blessings of the 20th Seer of the mutt, the Sengol was given to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947.” It also has pictures of both events inscribed on either side.

