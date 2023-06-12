HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plaque on handover of Sengol unveiled at Thiruvavaduthurai mutt 

The 24th Seer of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam mutt, Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, unveiled the plaque; it has an inscription in Tamil, about the handing over of the Sengol by the Seer to PM Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, 2023

June 12, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
 Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal unveiled the plaque and conducted special pujas

 Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal unveiled the plaque and conducted special pujas | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A plaque on the handover of the Sengol (sceptre) by Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023, during the inauguration of the new Parliament building, was unveiled in the premises of the mutt in Thiruvavaduthurai in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

ALSO READ
Thiruvavaduthurai Math | A renowned seat of Tamil language and culture

The 24th Seer of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam mutt, Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, unveiled the plaque and conducted special pujas. The plaque has writing, inscribed in Tamil, about the handing over of the Sengol by the Seer to Mr. Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building

It also reads, “During the time of Independence, based on the advice of Rajaji and the blessings of the 20th Seer of the mutt, the Sengol was given to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947.” It also has pictures of both events inscribed on either side.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / religion and belief / parliament

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.