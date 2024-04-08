Planys Technologies secures ₹43 crore funding led by ace investor Ashish Kacholia

April 08, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Planys Technologies, an IIT Madras Incubation Cell deep tech startup, has secured a ₹43 crore equity infusion led by renowned investor Ashish Kacholia. The funding round also saw participation from Samarthya Advisors, Golden Birch Investments, Cogniphy Angel Fund, Krishna Defence, and Impact India Investment Partners LLC, alongside backing from its existing investors. It also saw exits from many first-round seed investors.

According to the startup, this investment is expected to accelerate Planys’ mission to revolutionise infrastructure inspections through advancements in marine robotics, underwater testing, and digital analytics and reporting platforms.

Planys’ Chief Technology Officer, Vineet said, “We intend to grow our operational capacity and enhance the inventory of underwater inspection solutions, covering high-end applications such as non-destructive testing of metal and concrete structures, specialised inspection robotics for the process and hydrocarbon industry, real-time monitoring applications, and advanced digital reporting solutions.”

“Planys addresses a large market of underwater asset maintenance with its unique technology that pinpoints defects with high precision, benefiting various high-value assets like dams, bridges, and refineries to extend their asset life with timely maintenance. It is a large, underserved market.” said Ashish Kacholia

Planys Technologies is a deep tech startup specialising in marine robotics, underwater Non-destructive Testing (NDT), and digital platform solutions for infrastructure management. It was incubated at IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITM IC) and officially incorporated in June 2015. In its first year, Planys raised ₹1.75 crore through angel investment and developed multiple products.