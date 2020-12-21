Tamil NaduCOIMBATORE 21 December 2020 15:27 IST
Comments
Planters’ Association of T.N. office bearers elected
Updated: 21 December 2020 15:27 IST
Arun Kumar, Head Operations (Plantations) of Parry Agro Industries, has been elected Chairman of Planters' Association of Tamil Nadu (PAT) for 2020-2021.
According to a press release from the Association, T.J. Varghese Vaidyan, Senior General Manager of Matheson Bosanquet Enterprises, Nilgiris District, has been elected Vice-Chairman of the Association.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...