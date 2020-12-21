Tamil Nadu

Planters’ Association of T.N. office bearers elected

Arun Kumar, Head Operations (Plantations) of Parry Agro Industries, has been elected Chairman of Planters' Association of Tamil Nadu (PAT) for 2020-2021.

According to a press release from the Association, T.J. Varghese Vaidyan, Senior General Manager of Matheson Bosanquet Enterprises, Nilgiris District, has been elected Vice-Chairman of the Association.

