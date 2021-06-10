Plans to allow private bars dangerous, says Anbumani

The PMK youth wing leader said it would lead to law and order problems and would be a huge disturbance to women

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to drop its reported plans to allow the opening of private bars to boost revenue.

In a statement, he cited media reports on this and warned that it would be a dangerous move.

Dr. Anbumani pointed out that in the run up to the 2016 assembly elections, the DMK promised that it would implement full prohibition if it comes to power. If the DMK is acting contrary to its promise, it would be unacceptable to the PMK and the people of Tamil Nadu, he added.

Dr. Anbumani said allowing private bars would lead to law and order problems. These kinds of bars would come up in residential localities and would be a huge disturbance to the movement of women, he added.

Dr. Anbumani said the government’s reasoning of revenue generation is not acceptable and urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to implement the DMK’s promise of total prohibition.