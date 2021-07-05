Plans afoot to put Gingee fort on tourism map

VILLUPURAM

05 July 2021 12:04 IST

Work to spruce up the historical monument includes the establishment of a cafetaria, toilet blocks and new ticket counters, and face-lifting by creating a lawn in front of the Rajagiri hills, restoration of the moat and the barracks

The Villupuram District Administration, in association with the Department of Tourism and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is working on a proposal to help put Gingee fort, a monument of historical importance, on the tourism map.

The tourism potential of Gingee fort has never been utilised. It lacks even basic amenities. The administration is now working on short-term and long-term plans to woo domestic and international tourists, according to official sources. The new package being readied by the administration will focus on cleanliness and take visitors through the Rajagiri hills and remnants of the structure that remains relatively unknown to most tourists.

Known as the ‘Troy of East,’ the fort was considered impregnable and is a symbol of the State’s glorious past.

The Union Government has sanctioned ₹9 crore to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for taking up restoration and to provide a facelift to the fort. The work includes the establishment of a cafetaria, toilet blocks and new ticket counters and face-lifting by creating a lawn in front of the Rajagiri hills, restoration of the moat and the barracks.

According to District Collector D. Mohan, the administration will be preparing a detailed plan in consultation with the Tourism Department and the ASI. “We have planned facilities to not just lure domestic but also foreign tourists and showcase the district’s architectural heritage. The idea is to ensure that Gingee fort is a must-see for tourists from Chennai and neighbouring Tiruvannamalai and Puducherry,” he said.

Work has started on the toilet blocks with an architectural design befitting international standards. Similarly, the Town Panchayat will be developing all the connecting roads for better connectivity to the fort. The administration has also planned for boating facilities in the moat and a children’s park. This will ensure that the fort remains a recreational place for local residents and those visiting from neighbouring districts.

The Department of Tourism will also do a feasibility study on the illumination of Rajagiri and the lawns at night. The idea is to invite local tour operators and organise cultural festivals of the district in the premises.

Tamil Nadu is the preferred destination for medical tourism in the country. With Vellore emerging as a hub for medical tourism in the State, there is immense potential to develop a vital tourism corridor connecting Vellore-Tiruvannamalai-Gingee-Puducherry, official sources said.