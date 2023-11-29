ADVERTISEMENT

Plans afoot to build rajagopuram at ancient Bhagavathi Amman temple in Kanniyakumari

November 29, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Chennai

The HR&CE Department is conducting feasibility studies at present; a foundation already exists for the rajagopuram, but it is unclear why the structure was never built

B. Kolappan

The ancient Bhagavathi Amman temple in Kanniyakumari is situated on the southern tip of the country | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

T.N. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday, said his department was studying the feasibility of building a rajagopuram (royal gateway)at the ancient Bhagavathi Amman temple in Kanniyakumari.

ALSO READ
When Gandhi was denied entry to Bhagavathi Amman temple 

Situated on the southern tip of the country, this 9th century temple is surrounded by the sea on three sides: the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea. Inscriptions from the period of Vijayalaya Chola, the Venad Kings and Travancore Kings are found at the temple, which is dedicated to the virgin Goddess Kanniyakumari alias Bhagavathi Amman.

Abour month ago, the HR&CE Department organised a prasannam (consulting pundits) for the construction of a rajagopuram over the existing structure, which remains incomplete. “We have to do a soil test and also consult experts at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) before going ahead with the project,” Mr Sekarbabu said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

HR&CE officials said there already exists, a foundation meant for a gopuram, and they are looking into whether the new structure can be laid over it, or whether a new foundation is necessary.

ALSO READ
₹18 crore-worth land of Bhagavathi Amman Temple retrieved in Kanniyakumari

“There is a 5.2 feet granite foundation (athisthanam) and a superstructure of brick construction spanning seven feet. The roof is made of Madras terracing. Our study has revealed that the foundation had been raised on a granite rockbed of eight feet under the ground,” an official explained. It is not clear why the gopuram was not constructed originally, even after preparations were made for it.

As of now the plan is to construct a gopuram of eleven tiers, since this fits the ahamams of temple architecture. “But everything is at a preliminary stage now. We are studying the structure thoroughly before making a final decision,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US