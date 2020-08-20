Planning to file review against order to translate draft EIA in vernacular languages: Centre

A Division Bench was told by Additional Solicitor General R. Shankaranarayanan that the Centre had initially filed an appeal before the Supreme Court but it was withdrawn with liberty to file a review petition.

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that it had planned to file a review against an order passed by the Delhi High Court recently to translate the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification into 22 vernacular languages.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha was told by Additional Solicitor General R. Shankaranarayanan that the Centre had initially filed an appeal before the Supreme Court but it was withdrawn with liberty to file a review petition.

In the meantime, since the Karnataka High Court had stayed till September 8 all further proceedings pursuant to the publication of the draft EIA notification, nothing was moving forward, he said and sought time to get instructions in a similar case pending before the Madras High Court.

Accepting his submissions, the Bench led by Justice Sundresh adjourned to September 8 a public interest litigation petition filed by an association of fishermen to translate the draft notification in all vernacular languages so that people could understand and express their views.