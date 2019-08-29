Planning approval in local bodies goes digital

The State government, to usher in greater transparency, has initiated online sanctioning of planning permission for construction of houses.

Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani has announced that property owners who own plots measuring less than 2,500 sq. ft. and who plan to build less than 1,200 sq. ft. of residential accommodation could get planning permission by submitting their applications online.

The online facility https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in is available for residents of 15 corporations, 121 municipalities and 528 town panchayats in the State.

As per the announcement the Local Administration department, to simplify the planning permission modelled on the Model Building Bye-Laws 2016 of the Centre is aimed at simplifying the planning permission procedures and obviating the need for any inspection.

The online facility available only for regularised plots could be accessed for getting plan approval by uploading all the documents, including the plan document through a registered civil engineer after getting these documents certified through a notary.

The registered engineer should issue a structural stability certificate. If any deviation is found in the construction, the planning permission would be cancelled along with revoking of the registration of the engineer.

Rainwater harvesting

Once the planning permission is uploaded through the online mode, the building plan approval and digital certificate would be issued online after ensuring that the rainwater harvesting design is also available.

The online facility integrates payment of property tax, water and sewage taxes for the new buildings. Thus, the property owners need not run from pillar to post for getting water and sewer connections.

The online mode could be used for paying property tax, commercial tax, and water and sewage taxes.

The Local Administration department has warned that strict action would be taken against any corporation and municipality officials in case of any complaints received from the public for not giving proper answer regarding the queries.