Plan to set up Space Industrial Park, Propellants Park gains momentum

March 07, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government’s plan to set up a Space Industrial Park and Propellants Park in the vicinity of the upcoming spaceport at Kulasekharapatnam in Thoothukudi district is gaining momentum. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) to select a consultant to prepare a feasibility report for setting up of the facilities.

It is learnt that the Space Industrial Park will focus on all space-related manufacturing and research and development activities. It will facilitate the setting up of facilities by space-related industries adjacent to the spaceport. The proposed Space Industrial Park will support the growth of both upstream and downstream industries, leading to the development of a vibrant ecosystem in the region. The Space Industrial Park will also enhance the efficiency of the spaceport by shrinking the supply chain network.

The consultant who will be chosen for this project will have to conduct market assessment of the business opportunities in the upstream, mid-stream and downstream activities of space sector in India. The consultant also needs to identify the value chain to be established in the park and create a suitable model for promotion of space sector activities that can be adopted by Tamil Nadu.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu mentioned that creating an ecosystem around the upcoming spaceport would help ISRO have its suppliers nearby. He also said the government was in discussion with space-related firms for bringing them to this region.

The Union government is establishing a Small Satellite Launch Complex at Kulasekarapattinam, which is expected to support launches of small satellites by both government and private sectors. The small satellite market is growing fast and the global small satellite market size was valued at $3,215.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $13,711.7 million by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16.4%.