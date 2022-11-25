Plan to set up design and incubation centre for textile sector under way, says Stalin

November 25, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Steps to establish a handloom museum in Mamallapuram is also on the cards

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government was taking steps to establish a design and incubation centre for the textile sector at a cost of ₹10 crore in Chennai and was planning to set up a handloom museum in Mamallapuram at a cost of ₹30 crore, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said here on Friday.

During his speech delivered virtually at the CII International Conference on Technical Textiles, he said steps were on for establishing a Textile City in Chennai and to draft a new integrated textile policy.

Listing out various steps undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government for promoting the textile sector in the State, he said land had been acquired for establishing a mega textile park at Kumaralingapuram in Virudhunagar district over 1,500 acres.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Textiles R. Gandhi and senior officials were present.

In another event at the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated new infrastructure in 12 district prisons, built at a total cost of ₹2.51 crore. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

