Plan to promote Kalvarayan hills as tourist destination

In an effort aimed at enhancing the tourism appeal of Kalvarayan hills in the Eastern Ghats and to bring it on a par with other hill stations in the State, the Kallakurichi district administration has proposed various tourism-related activities in and around the hills.

A committee headed by an official in the rank of Sub-Collector has been constituted to discuss ways to develop basic infrastructure in the hills and bring in more recreation facilities.

Officials of all the line departments have been directed to compile their ideas and prepare a project report. The proposal will be sent to the State government to improve the tourism potential of Kalvarayan hills, said Collector Kiran Gurrala.

Kalvarayan hills has a very good tourism potential. The two waterfalls – Periyar situated on the Ghat Road and Megham located at a distance of five kms in the forests, could be developed as a major tourist destination.

“We are trying to develop a tourism circuit connecting the waterfalls, mountains, ancient cave temples by improving basic infrastructure and other amenities for tourists. The committee has also proposed good roads from the foothills to Vellimalai, Kalvarayan hills and all its villages,” he said.

There is good scope for developing a biodiversity park and botanical garden in the hills. More recreation facilities have also been planned for tourists including guided tours to the waterfalls, trekking and eco-tourism activities organised by the Forest department. The Department has already identified three trekking routes, Mr. Gurrala said.

The proposal also includes cottages and guest houses, view-point and visitors centre to enhance the tourist appeal and improve the quality of experience of the visitors.