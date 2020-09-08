Tamil Nadu

Plan to desilt waterbodies with public participation

Minister for Revenue M.O.H. F. Shahjahan on Tuesday launched a programme to issue online permit to desilt waterbodies.

According to an official release, the programme was intended at roping-in people as stakeholders. Those who take up work on desilting of waterbodies could use the excavated alluvial soil for agricultural purpose.

For a bullock cart full of alluvial soil, the farmers need to pay the Revenue Department ₹100 and ₹150 for a tractor load.

The government plans to clean up 44 waterbodies in the Union Territory and expects to net a revenue of ₹6.25 crore, the release said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2020 4:59:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/plan-to-desilt-waterbodies-with-public-participation/article32548385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story