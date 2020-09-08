Plan to desilt waterbodies with public participation

Minister for Revenue M.O.H. F. Shahjahan on Tuesday launched a programme to issue online permit to desilt waterbodies.

According to an official release, the programme was intended at roping-in people as stakeholders. Those who take up work on desilting of waterbodies could use the excavated alluvial soil for agricultural purpose.

For a bullock cart full of alluvial soil, the farmers need to pay the Revenue Department ₹100 and ₹150 for a tractor load.

The government plans to clean up 44 waterbodies in the Union Territory and expects to net a revenue of ₹6.25 crore, the release said.