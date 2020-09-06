Plan submitted for modular hospital

CHENNAI

06 September 2020

The portable facility can be dismantled and assembled at any site

Saipem India, a multinational company in Chennai, on Thursday submitted a design plan for building a portable prefabricated 24-bed intensive care modular hospital to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

According to a release, the hospital can be dismantled and assembled seamlessly at any site. The plan is part of the company’s CSR initiatives.

The company had earlier donated 26 ventilators and 20 monitors, worth around ₹2.5 crore. M.B. Madhusudanan, senior general manager- HR, and Ravi Teja, head of engineering, Saipem India, handed over the plan to the Minister. K. Senthil Raj, mission director, National Health Mission- T.N.; R. Jayanthi, dean of the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, and E. Theranirajan, dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, were present, the release added.

