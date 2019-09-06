Plan afoot to distribute laptops to schoolteachers, says Minister

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan on Thursday said steps were being taken to provide free laptops to all teachers working in government and government-aided schools.

Addressing the function to present Dr. Radhakrishnan Award for best teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Minister said laptops had so far been distributed to post-graduate assistants alone.

He said a proposal to distribute free laptops to other teachers had been taken up with the Chief Minister and expressed hope that it would soon be implemented.

Stating that Tamil Nadu was doing well in school education compared to other States, he said 90,000 smart whiteboards for classrooms would be procured soon for all government schools.

Corporal punishment

Arguing that there was a time when teachers were widely respected and parents did not object to teachers even thrashing their children with cane, the Mr. Sengottaiyan said the situation had drastically changed, with teachers today even scared to raise their voice against students.

Recalling his recent visit to Finland to understand the education system there, the Minister said the country focussed more on practical knowledge and invested heavily in building laboratory and technological infrastructure.

Excellence recognised

A total of 377 teachers, including 330 teachers from government and aided schools, 32 from matriculation schools, two from Anglo-Indian schools, three from schools catering to physically-challenged children, and ten involved in education research and training, were presented the award for their performance in the academic year 2018-19.

Minister for Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms D. Jayakumar, and Mylapore MLA R. Nataraj spoke at the event.