Places of worship in Tamil Nadu not open for public from Jan. 14-18; complete lockdown on Jan. 16

CHENNAI

10 January 2022 20:58 IST

Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till January 31

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the general public would not be allowed in all places of worship between January 14 and 18. A complete lockdown (essential services exempted) would be in place on January 16 (Sunday).

An official release issued by the State government said passengers would be allowed only up to 75% of the seating capacity in buses. The State government also extended the existing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till January 31.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 and Omicron situation across the State.

Advertising

Advertising