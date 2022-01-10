Tamil Nadu

Places of worship in Tamil Nadu not open for public from Jan. 14-18; complete lockdown on Jan. 16

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launches the booster dose to the senior citizens and frontline workers on January 10, 2022.   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the general public would not be allowed in all places of worship between January 14 and 18. A complete lockdown (essential services exempted) would be in place on January 16 (Sunday).

An official release issued by the State government said passengers would be allowed only up to 75% of the seating capacity in buses. The State government also extended the existing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till January 31.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 and Omicron situation across the State.


