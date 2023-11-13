Place requests for inter-city goods transportation through IITM’s OptRoute

November 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have developed a new mobile application to facilitate easy and efficient transportation of goods within cities.

OptRoute, which is operational in 21 cities, connects the drivers with the consumers. It does not charge any commission or onboarding fees. The payment from the consumer goes directly to the driver, stamping out any intermediaries.

The application is composed of two user modes – driver mode and customer mode. The customers can make use of the latter to place requests for drivers to transport goods, while the drivers can accept the requests using the driver mode.

A packing and efficient vehicle space use method will be included in the mobile application in due course, said the developers.

The first version of the application was developed and commercialised through OptRoute Logistics, an IIT Madras-incubated startup jointly founded by N.S. Narayanaswamy, a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and alumnus Anuj Fulia.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said, “The main issues plaguing the transportation of goods are the unavailability of return load for transporters and the underutilisation of vehicle capacity. The current market of this domain is highly unorganised, making it inefficient, and it is ripe for technology-based solutions to reach the National Logistics Policy 2022 goals.”

Mr. Fulia said the application cuts down the cost of operation as it rules out third party services. “We can provide our service with 0% commission. By the end of the year, we will upscale our service to make it available in over 500 cities,” he said.

Android users can download the application from Google playstore. Its service is available in Ahmedabad; Bengaluru; Chandigarh; Chennai; Coimbatore; Delhi; Faridabad; Gurugram; Hyderabad; Indore; Jaipur; Kolkata; Lucknow; Mumbai; Nagpur; Noida; Panchkula; Pune; Mohali; Surat, and Zirakpur.