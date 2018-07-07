‘Place of birth no grounds for claiming nativity in medical admissions’

Students who had done their schooling entirely in neighbouring States cannot seek admission in medical courses under the State quota in Tamil Nadu just because they were born here, the Madras High Court has held.

Dismissing a writ petition, Justice S. Vaidyanathan held that it was the place of residence for a long period of time, and not the place of birth, that would determine the nativity of a student for the purpose of claiming seats under the State quota.

The petition was filed by M. Goutham, who claimed to have been born in Karur in June 2000. He had moved, along with his family, to Kottayam in Kerala to complete his schooling since his father was employed there.

The petitioner had scored 424 marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year and had obtained a nativity certificate issued by the Village Administrative Officer in Kottayam, declaring him to be a native of Tamil Nadu.

However, his request to be allotted a medical seat under the State government quota was not acceded to, and hence, he filed a petition. He sought a direction to the Director of Medical Education to include his name in the rank list.

Rejecting his plea, the judge said there was a vast difference between a birth certificate and a nativity certificate. He pointed out that those who had resided in Tamil Nadu for five years could claim nativity for the purpose of medical admissions.

That being the case, a student who had studied all along in another State could not be allowed to “usurp” the medical seats that should rightfully be claimed by students of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Justice Vaidyanathan ruled.

He, however, added that the petitioner could, at best, claim a seat in Tamil Nadu under the All India Quota, and never under the State quota.

Another case

Dismissing another writ petition, the judge came down heavily on the petitioner for applying for a medical seat in Gujarat as well as in Tamil Nadu on the basis of two nativity certificates in his possession.

The judge said the court should pass strictures against the student for having filed a false affidavit claiming to have not applied for admission in any other State but Tamil Nadu. But he desisted from doing so, considering the petitioner’s future.

“If the student manages to obtain a medical degree through fraudulent means, despite the dismissal of the present petition, it would stand invalid automatically,” the judge said. He lamented that it had become a common practice for students to complete their courses illegally and then obtain a seal of approval from the court.