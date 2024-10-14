ADVERTISEMENT

Pits dug for various works in city cordoned off, says Chief Secretary

Updated - October 14, 2024 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu government’s Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam on Monday maintained that government agencies are on high alert, in view of the heavy rain forecast. Pits dug for various works including the Chennai Metro Rail have been “cordoned off” with reflectors, he said.

When asked about some uncompleted works in various parts of Chennai, including those by Chennai Metro, the Chief Secretary said that the Greater Chennai Corporation has cordoned off such pits. The Highways Department has been instructed to do so too, he added.

Speaking to reporters in Ezhilagam complex, Mr. Muruganandam said the onset of the northeast monsoon has been early this year and the forecast about heavy rains was primarily for coastal and northern districts.

Stating that the storage in waterbodies was constantly being monitored, Mr. Muruganandam said, the storage in Chembarambakkam at present, was only 33%. The desilting work near estuaries was about to be completed and Deputy Chief Minister visited and reviewed those works, the Chief Secretary added.

