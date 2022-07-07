PitchFest TN to help entrepreneurs access funding

Major venture capital firms and angel investors likely to attend the event

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency which is instrumental in bringing investments into the State and StartupTN, a government agency that nurtures start-ups, are jointly organising a PitchFest (TN PitchFest) in August in Chennai.

The PitchFest aims to provide a platform for start-ups in Tamil Nadu to pitch to marquee venture capital firms and angel investors.

Some of India’s marquee venture capital firms and angel investors such as Elevation Capital, Kalaari Capital, Inventus Capital Partners, TVS Capital Funds, Celesta Capital, The Chennai Angels and Arali Ventures have agreed to attend the PitchFest and listen to the business ideas and proposals of the start-ups from the State. The entrepreneurs and start-ups who are applying for this should have primary business operations based out of Tamil Nadu.

Teams from Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) and Guidance Tamil Nadu are in discussions with other marquee investors to bring them onboard for the event. The PitchFest concept was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin early this week at an Investment Conclave held in Chennai. Start-ups that want to participate in this PitchFest can apply online till July 21 on https://tntecxperience.com/users/tnpitchfest.