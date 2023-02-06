ADVERTISEMENT

Pitchavaram fisherwomen learn to augment income

February 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Families are associated with fattening of crabs and the women can expect to earn as much as ₹2,000 in three weeks’ time, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

As part of measures to augment livelihood avenues, fishing community in Pitchavaram mangrove region is being taught to raise crabs.

The local Irular community in the region, under tribal sub plan of the Indian council of Agricultural Research-National Bureau of Fish Genetics Resources, is being taught ‘family farming’. Under the concept, families are associated with fattening of crabs of the Scylla serrata species. They spend half-an-hour a day for a few weeks.

The fattening would increase the crabs’ weight by 75-100%, and raise their market value. Fisherwomen could expect to earn as much as ₹2,000 in three weeks’ time, ICAR-NBFGR officials said. The institution is associated with the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation’s Fish for All Research and Training Centre to improve the community’s livelihood.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Monday, ICAR-NBFGR director U.K. Sarkar distributed the crabs to 15 beneficiaries. Head of Fish for All Centre S. Velvizhi urged the beneficiaries to use the opportunity. The bureau’s scientists T.T. Ajith Kumar and A. Kathirvelpandian also participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US