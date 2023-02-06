Pitchavaram fisherwomen learn to augment income

February 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

As part of measures to augment livelihood avenues, fishing community in Pitchavaram mangrove region is being taught to raise crabs.

The local Irular community in the region, under tribal sub plan of the Indian council of Agricultural Research-National Bureau of Fish Genetics Resources, is being taught ‘family farming’. Under the concept, families are associated with fattening of crabs of the Scylla serrata species. They spend half-an-hour a day for a few weeks.

The fattening would increase the crabs’ weight by 75-100%, and raise their market value. Fisherwomen could expect to earn as much as ₹2,000 in three weeks’ time, ICAR-NBFGR officials said. The institution is associated with the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation’s Fish for All Research and Training Centre to improve the community’s livelihood.

On Monday, ICAR-NBFGR director U.K. Sarkar distributed the crabs to 15 beneficiaries. Head of Fish for All Centre S. Velvizhi urged the beneficiaries to use the opportunity. The bureau’s scientists T.T. Ajith Kumar and A. Kathirvelpandian also participated.