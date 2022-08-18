Pitchavaram fisherfolk to benefit by rearing clown fish

ADVERTISEMENT

An agreement to develop clown fish aquaculture in Pitchavaram is expected to benefit around 200 fisher community in the region.

Pitchavaram was recently declared a Ramsar site. The National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has collaborated with Annamalai University’s Faculty of Marine Sciences to develop clown fish aquaculture in the region.

The Bureau conducts research on fish germplasm conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity to enhance livelihood of the society dependant on it.

The Department of Science and Technology’s Science for Equity, Empowerment and Development (SEED) is funding the collaboration, said ICAR-NBGFR officials.

The University’s Centre for Advanced Study in Marine Biology’s ornamental hatchery would be used as a supply centre for clown fish. It would be propagated in captivity and the young ones would be supplied to local SC beneficiaries in the region. It is proposed to establish community aquaculture centres to sell the fish, for which the Bureau has already established marketing linkages. Officials said the effort would help in conserving marine biodiversity.

Agreement signed

University Vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan and ICAR-NBFGR director Kuldeep K. Lal signed the agreement on Tuesday in the presence of senior officials of both institutions.