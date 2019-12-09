Pinpoint the places where there are delimitation issues: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said DMK president M.K. Stalin must pinpoint the wards or districts where delimitation or reservation for rural local bodies had not been implemented properly.

Accusing Mr. Stalin of seeking to delay the local body elections “as he is scared of facing the voters”, Mr. Palaniswami told journalists in Coimbatore: “That is why, after welcoming the Supreme Court verdict, he has again decided to approach the court. Without hurling allegations, the DMK president should clearly say in which ward or which district the delimitation or reservation is improper.”

The Supreme Court had given the verdict only after hearing the DMK’s arguments. But Mr. Stalin had said he would move the court again. Therefore, the AIADMK would like to ask him why he was delaying the conduct of the elections — something he had been unfairly accusing the AIADMK of doing, the Chief Minister said. “In his accusation against the AIADMK, Mr. Stalin had said that the delay in conducting the local body elections had deprived the people of their representatives to get issues addressed at the local level. Now, is he not doing the same thing by trying to delay the elections?” Mr. Palaniswami asked.

“And, in saying that the DMK will move the court, Mr. Stalin has also laid bare the truth — that it is the DMK that is responsible for the delay in the conduct of the elections,” the Chief Minister said.

The price of onion in the State will stabilise in 20 days, Mr. Palaniswami said.