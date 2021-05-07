Pink two-wheeler police patrol begins in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

07 May 2021 11:49 IST

The patrols will respond to crimes against women and children; residents can call 181 for help

The Villupuram district police have rolled out 18 units of pink two-wheeler patrols to attend to crimes against women and children.

The personnel on the 18 scooters will patrol their respective jurisdiction along with the regular vehicles. The services of the pink patrol can be sought by contacting the toll-free number 181.

The patrol vehicles were flagged off by Superintendent of Police S. Radhakrishnan at the District Police Office here on Thursday.

The patrol will function under the special wing for Crime against Women and Children headed by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Loganathan. The wing deals with crimes against women, including female foeticide, female infanticide, acid attacks, molestations, rapes and honour killings, child abduction and child abuse.

Each scooter will have two women police officers from the special wing for crime against women and children. The vehicle is equipped with a laptop and will function round-the-clock in three shifts. “As and when the police control room and the Station House Officers concerned receive calls from women and children who are in distress, the information will be passed on to the nearest patrol, under the respective police station limits. The idea is to render quick assistance and protection,” ADSP N. Loganathan told The Hindu.

Mr. Loganathan said that women and children in distress can directly contact the patrol vehicles to get their grievances redressed, without going to the station.

Each women officer in charge of the patrol vehicle has also been given a laptop for taking down complaints from women and children. The idea is to ensure instant response to distress calls, Mr. Loganathan said.