Pilgrimage to Sri Lankan Katchatheevu islet for annual St. Anthony’s Church festival cancelled

February 21, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated February 22, 2024 02:05 am IST - Ramanathapuram

Coordinator of the Katchatheevu Pilgrims Committee and parish priest of St. Joseph’s Church, Verkottu, in Rameswaram on Wednesday, announced the cancellation of the pilgrimage from Rameswaram to the Sri Lankan islet of Katchatheevu for the St. Anthony’s Church annual festival scheduled on February 23 and 24 . The move follows an indefinite strike called for by mechanised boats fishermen of Rameswaram.

In a communication addressed to Ramanathapuram district Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, the priest, M. Santiagu, said due to the indefinite strike by the mechanised boats associations, pilgrims from Rameswaram and other parts of Tamil Nadu could not be taken to Katchatheevu by boats. Hence, the pilgrimage from Tamil Nadu is being cancelled.

Stating that around 3,450 pilgrims from various places had registered themselves for the pilgrimage, the Parish Priest appealed to them not to proceed towards Rameswaram for their onward journey to Katchatheevu.

Earlier in the day however, members of the Country Craft Fishermen’s Association staged a protest in front of the Fisheries office in Pamban seeking permission for 10 of their boats, with pilgrims, to sail to Katchatheevu to take part in festival.

Over 1,000 fishermen and fisherwoman participated in a procession on Tuesday, from Rameswaram to Ramanathapuram to submit a petition to the Collector seeking immediate efforts from the State and Central governments for the release of four Tamil Nadu fishermen who have been convicted and given prison sentences in Sri Lanka.

Though the fishers halted their procession following an assurance given by the Collector, they said the indefinite strike would continue until the release of the four fishermen. They also stood firm on their decision to boycott the annual festival at Katchatheevu.

The mechanised boats fishermen have also claimed that any attempt by other fishermen’s associations to go to Katchatheevu to participate in the festival would be met with stiff resistance.

Meanwhile, Collector Vishnu Chandran said, the invitation for the festival for pilgrims in Tamil Nadu comes only to the St. Joseph’s Church. “The Parish Priest is the coordinator and organiser for the pilgrimage. The district administration and other agencies only ensure safety of the pilgrims and facilitate the sea journey. Now, that the coordinator has cancelled it, no one can go to Katchatheevu for the festival,” he added.

