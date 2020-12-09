PIL to protect juveniles in conflict with the law

CHENNAI

09 December 2020 01:22 IST

Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an NGO founded by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, has moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to put in place comprehensive measures aimed at protecting and rehabilitating juveniles in conflict with law.

A Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha on Tuesday ordered notice to the government on the PIL petition and directed the HC Registry to tag it with a suo motu PIL to implement a host of SC directives on the issue.

The NGO, too, sought a specific direction to the government to implement the SC directions in the Sampurna Behura versus Union of India case on February 9, 2018, and to draft comprehensive rehabilitation guidelines, defining the role and responsibility of every stakeholder involved in rehabilitating juveniles.

The organisation also insisted upon formulating rules fixing personal liability on public servants for dereliction of duty entrusted under the child protection laws and to cull out a cadre of child welfare police officers. It further sought for a direction to the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to conduct annual social audit of all childcare institutions.