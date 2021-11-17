PIL to promote Tamil language

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the State government to constitute a Tamil language development committee, comprising renowned scholars, to preserve ancient manuscripts, promote the language and conduct research.

Justices M. Duraiswamy and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad on Wednesday directed State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar to take notice on behalf of the Chief Secretary.

They also ordered notice, returnable by six weeks, to the Centre and called for counter affidavits.

World Tamil Research Trust, started by an advocate C. Kanagaraj this year, had filed the PIL petition.