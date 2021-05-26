PIL to air COVID-19 programmes during prime time

All systems of medicines should be covered, urges the petitioner

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the State government to ensure that all government as well as private satellite television channels and radio channels broadcast COVID-19 prevention advice, need for vaccination, treatment procedures, information related to healthy diet required to improve the immune system, interactive sessions with experts and so on during the prime time.

Advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan had filed the PIL insisting that the programmes be telecast in the regional languages, and they should be aired between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. so that people get to keep themselves informed about the virus. He stated that the programmes should be produced by the State government by involving celebrities and that they should cover not only allopathy form of medicines but also siddha, homeopathy, ayurveda, unani and others.