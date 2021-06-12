PIL seeks uploading of all poll-related information on website

‘Many forms submitted by the returned candidates in support of their nomination are yet to be uploaded’

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to upload on its website all documents related to the recent Assembly election and the byelection to the Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency before July 15, the last date for filing election petitions challenging the victory of the returned candidates.

The case was listed for hearing by the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Monday. Advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi filed the case, claiming that many forms submitted by the returned candidates in support of their nomination were yet to be uploaded on the Commission's official website.

The petitioner stated that the DMK permitted 15 candidates belonging to alliance parties to contest on the rising sun symbol, and similarly, the AIADMK allowed 12 candidates of alliance parties to contest on the two leaves symbol during the Assembly election. Nine of those 27 candidates won.

Pointing out that the election of the 9 candidates could be challenged on the ground that they actually do not belong either to the DMK or the AIADMK, the petitioner said the forms issued by the two parties asking the ECI to allot their reserved symbol to those candidates were essential while filing election petitions. However, those forms were yet to be uploaded on the ECI’s website.

The petitioner claimed that all essential details regarding the Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency had also not been uploaded yet on the official website.