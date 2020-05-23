PIL seeks share of donations for disabled

The Madras High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre as well as the State government by June 2 to a public interest litigation petition filed by the National Federation of the Blind as well as December 3 Movement Society, seeking a direction to them to allocate 4% of the donations received towards COVID-19 relief work for the welfare of the physically challenged.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.T. Asha ordered notices on a joint petition filed by both the organisations.

Their counsel R. Prabhakaran contended that the physically challenged were in a disadvantageous position compared to others and hence they should be given their due as required under the Persons with Disabilities Act of 1995.