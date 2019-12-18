PIL seeks increased punishment for idol thefts

The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre of any plans it had on amending the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972 to increase the quantum of punishment for the offence of idol theft.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha directed Assistant Solicitor General G. Karthikeyan to find out by February 5 if there was any proposal pending with the Government for amending the legislation, which now prescribes a modest punishment.

The direction was issued on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate S. Sridharan who pointed out that the law, as it stands today, imposes a punishment of six months to three years even for idol thefts worth several crores of rupees.

He wanted the period of imprisionment to be increased to 10 to 14 years to act as a deterrent. The petitioner also stated that retired Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel was in favour of increasing the punishment.