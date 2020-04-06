PIL seeks cover for sanitation workers, drivers

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for providing insurance cover of ₹10 lakh to sanitation workers, ambulance drivers, attendants in ambulances and the security staff in hospitals since they faced risk of contracting COVID-19.

Advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam has filed the case also seeking a direction to the State government to bear the treatment cost of these people if they ended up being quarantined or being tested positive for COVID-19. He wanted free ration and other essential commodities to be provided to them. The petitioner said the State government recently announced health cover of ₹50 lakh each for government doctors and nurses. Such benefits were not given to the sanitation workers, ambulance drivers and security staff.

Pointing out that it was these workers who were performing a selfless service at a crucial time when the entire nation was under lockdown, the litigant said their services must be recognised and they must be safeguarded with monetary support in case of any mishap. He lamented that enough attention had not been paid for their welfare.