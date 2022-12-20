PIL plea to open fertility centres in govt. district headquarters hospitals

December 20, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Litigant says it will contain mushrooming of private IVF centres

The Hindu Bureau

A public interest litigation petition has been filed before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to open up fertility centres in all government district headquarters hospitals to prevent the mushrooming of private In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) centres and consequent complaints of unethical and unprofessional practices.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy on Tuesday adjourned the case to Thursday. S. Ayya of Tirunelveli had filed the PIL petition claiming that the cost of IVF treatment ranges from ₹90,000 to ₹1.4 lakh including drugs and medicines in the State but some of the private IVF centres were charging between ₹3 lakh to ₹6 lakh.

To address these issues in the light of large number of couples choosing to go for IVF treatment, the petitioner suggested that the government by itself should open up such centres in all district headquarters hospitals.

