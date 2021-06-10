PIL plea to deconcretise Grand Anicut Canal

MADURAI

10 June 2021 20:56 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday demanded response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to not lay concrete lining along the Grand Anicut Canal and its branch canals.

Hearing a petition filed by R. Prakash of Thanjavur, who said laying concrete lining along the canal bed would lead to lowering of groundwater level, a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi ordered notice.

The petitioner said percolation contributed to recharge of groundwater in shallow and deep bore wells, which were used by the people to get water for drinking and agricultural purposes.

He said the project for Extension, Renovation and Modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal commenced in February with the main objective of improving water-carrying capacity and irrigation efficiency. About 20% of the work had been completed.

It was only now that farmers and general public learnt that this process could affect infiltration process that was essential for a rise in groundwater level, he said.

This could affect nearby villages and the Grand Anicut Canal must be deconcretised and restored to its original state, the petitioner said.