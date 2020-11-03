PIL plea to conduct gram sabha meetings

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the State government to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the government to find an alternate day to conduct the special gram sabha meetings that were cancelled last month.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi sought a response from the State to the PIL petition filed by advocate A. Arun Ayyanar.

The petitioner said the government had cancelled the special gram sabha meetings due to COVID-19. The meetings could be held by following COVID-19 guidelines, he added.

“Gram sabha is the fulcrum of panchayati raj and village development. People use this forum to discuss local governance and development at village levels. When the government can open Tasmac shops and allow public transport, arrangements can be made to conduct the meetings,” he said.