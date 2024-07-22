GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PIL plea in Madras High Court insists on regulating YouTube content

Litigant says, lack of pre-censorship leads to millions of viewers watching objectionable content before the platform could pull it down on receipt of a complaint

Published - July 22, 2024 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The petitioner has sought a direction to the government to evolve a mechanism for regulating the content of YouTube and bringing it in conformity with the Indian laws as well as social and religious restrictions.

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the government to evolve a mechanism for regulating the content of YouTube and bringing it in conformity with the Indian laws as well as social and religious restrictions.

When the case was listed for admission before the first Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice K. Kumaresh Babu on Monday, they found that the petitioner had included only the State government and not the Centre which was a necessary party.

The judges granted a week’s time for the petitioner, V. Parthiban, a lawyer based in Chennai, to include the Centre too as one of the respondents to the case. In his affidavit, the litigant expressed his anguish over the “menace and untold hardship” caused to the society because of YouTube content.

The petitioner said India, being a conservative nation, had inbuilt restrictions with respect to freedom of speech and that it does not allow people to hurt religious sentiments or indulge in casual mud slinging against public figures, without any basis, by taking umbrage under the guise of comedy.

However, when it comes to YouTube, there was no pre-censorship of the content that could be posted on it. The platform does not oversee the videos unless someone reports about them being objectionable and by the time, YouTube reacts, millions of viewers would have already watched the content, he complained.

