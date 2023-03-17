ADVERTISEMENT

PIL plea in Madras HC seeks CBI probe into former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s death

March 17, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - CHENNAI

R.R. Gopaljee claims that she died “under doubtful circumstances” and therefore the CBI must be ordered to investigate her death in the light of Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry’s report

The Hindu Bureau

A file picture of AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa at a function in Chennai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a court monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the light of the report of Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission which probed into circumstances that led to her death.

R.R. Gopaljee, publisher of two editions of a vernacular newspaper, has filed the PIL petition claiming the former Chief Minister had died on December 5, 2016 “under doubtful circumstances after about 75 days of hospitalisation.” He said the death became a subject of public debate with doubts being raised from several quarters.

Also read: Arumughaswamy Commission indicts Sasikala, Vijayabaskar and two others

Hence, a Commission of Inquiry was constituted in September 2017 and it submitted its report in August 2022. Stating that no effective action had been taken so far by the State government pursuant to the filing of the Commission’s report, the litigant said, it was highly essential to order for a fair and unbiased investigation by the CBI.

Since a similar writ petition filed by the litigant was dismissed on the question of maintainability last year as it was filed without submitting any representation to the authorities concerned, the petitioner stated that this time, he had approached the court after sending representations to the official authorities on December 3, 2022.

