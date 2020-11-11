PIL plea against reopening of schools

MADURAI

The State government on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that parents’ opinions were sought on reopening of schools. A decision would be taken on the issue after taking into consideration the opinions of all the stakeholders, the State told the court.

Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi adjourned the hearing on a public interest litigation petition filed by L. Ramprasath from Theni district till November 20.

He sought a direction to the government to not open schools, educational and research institutes and hostels in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.