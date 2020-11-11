Tamil Nadu

PIL plea against reopening of schools

The State government on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that parents’ opinions were sought on reopening of schools. A decision would be taken on the issue after taking into consideration the opinions of all the stakeholders, the State told the court.

Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi adjourned the hearing on a public interest litigation petition filed by L. Ramprasath from Theni district till November 20.

He sought a direction to the government to not open schools, educational and research institutes and hostels in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

