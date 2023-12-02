HamberMenu
PIL petition to stop child marriages in Podhu Dikshitar families

Madras High Court orders notice, returnable in two weeks, to the Secretary of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police

December 02, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to consider the plea for appointment of a permanent supervising committee to prevent child marriages among the families of the Podhu Dikshitars of the Sabanayagar Temple in Chidambaram.

Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq permitted State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar and Additional Public Prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj to take notice, returnable in two weeks, on behalf of the Secretary of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police respectively.

The judges also directed the PIL petitioner, S. Saranya, 25, an advocate practising in the High Court, to take out an application, before the next hearing, for impleading a representative of the Podhu Dikshitars as one of the respondents in the case.

